SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Some Shelton parents will hold a peaceful protest on Monday morning amid frustrations about the delay of the start to school.
Shelton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet pushed back the start of school from September 3rd to September 4th citing the City-run Shelton Student Transportation Services project was not ready.
Organizer of the protest, titled, “You Had a Year to Plan,” Angela Pellegrino-Grant wrote, “Mayor Lauretti has made public statement blaming a statewide driver shortage and lack of cooperation from the former transportation provider for the delay.”
Channel 3 requested a statement from Mayor Lauretti on the protest, but has not heard back.
The protest is scheduled to take place at Shelton City Hall, located at 54 Hill Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
