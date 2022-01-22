SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – On January 22, Shelton Police learned of a shooting at 350 Coram Ave.
A 28-year-old male was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Detectives are processing the scene currently.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.