SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Shelton's police chief recommended the firing another officer for taking a photo of an undressed coworker.
Officer Daniel Loris would make the third officer to be let go in recent weeks.
According to a termination letter released by the department, Loris took a photo of a female officer who was changing in the department's parking lot.
Loris said he showed the photo to the officer and that he took it to show how disgusted he was with what was going on within the Shelton Police Department. The locker rooms were reportedly closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Shawn Sequeira said the situation appeared to have been staged and that Loris was in a dating relationship with the officer.
However, the photo ended up on the Shelton Police Union's Facebook page.
The officer reported that she did not consent to it being posted there and felt degraded.
In the letter, Sequeira said that they found it problematic that Loris stalked a coworker to take indecent photos instead of patrolling his assigned area.
The chief said Loris violated the department's ethics policy, sexual harassment policy and other rules and regulations.
Earlier this month, the department reported that two other officers were fired for staging a similar incident.
Officer Roger Falcone was charged with staging undressing pictures of Caroline Moretti.
Both officers were accused of lying during their internal investigation.
The department said in their termination letter that it never told officers to change in the parking lot and that they were given alternatives throughout the pandemic.
