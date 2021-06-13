SHELTON (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a Bridgeport man dead Saturday night.
According to police, officers were called to the scene at the Marriott Residence Inn on Bridgeport Ave around 11:33 p.m.
Personnel arrived and located the male who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said the man was a 23-year-old resident of Bridgeport.
Police have cleared the scene at the hotel, but are still actively investigating this incident.
Notification was made to the family and police will be releasing the name of the victim later today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.