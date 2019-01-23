SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Two men are in critical condition following a stabbing and crash in Shelton, according to police.
The separate incidents happened Tuesday night on Howe Avenue.
Police confirmed that the cases were linked, but they haven't said how.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Howe Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
Police said a 26-year-old man from Shelton was found to have been struck by a vehicle that traveled southbound on Howe Avenue. He was found in the southbound lane.
Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man from Shelton was located nearby with multiple stab wounds.
While investigating, police said they learned that the 26-year-old was involved in the stabbing incident.
Police revealed that the two knew each other; however, detectives declined to discuss the nature of the relationship.
State police were said to be helping with the investigation.
"Something like this, there is a lot of photographs, a lot of video, a lot of collection of evidence," said Det. Richard Bango, Shelton police. "There is a lot that have to go to the lab for something like this. We are happy to have them."
Police said the driver who hit the 26-year-old is not facing any charges at this time.
The investigation into exactly what happened continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.