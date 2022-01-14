SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – The Shelton Police Department announced the passing of Officer Richard VanTine after a battle with cancer.
The department says he was a resident in Shelton for 24 years.
VanTine was also a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Gulf War. He also served with the Connecticut State Police from 1994 to 2020.
The department sent out condolences to his wife Elizabeth and his two sons, Ben and Alex.
"Our deepest sympathies to the Shelton Police Department on the passing of Officer Richard VanTine after a valiant battle with cancer. Officer VanTine served the Connecticut State Police from 1994-2020 and was a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Gulf War. He joined the Shelton Police Department in 2020," Connecticut State Police said.
