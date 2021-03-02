SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Shelton are looking for a 91-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday.
Luise Lichtenberg was last seen on Tuesday, wearing a grey puffy coat, a tan hat, and walks with a cane.
She has grey hair, brown eyes, and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Anyone with information should contact Shelton police at 203-924-1544.
