Luise Lichtenberg

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Shelton are looking for a 91-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

Luise Lichtenberg was last seen on Tuesday, wearing a grey puffy coat, a tan hat, and walks with a cane.

She has grey hair, brown eyes, and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact Shelton police at 203-924-1544.

