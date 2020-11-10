SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Shelton Public Schools has announced all schools are moving to distance learning until 2021.
Starting Wednesday, November 11, all schools will cancel in-person instruction and move to remote learning until January 1, 2021.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Beth Smith sent a letter to parents on Tuesday saying there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the town. Last Thursday, Shelton was at a 15.5 percent positivity rate and is a “Red Alert” town.
Since last Thursday, there have been eight additional cases within the Shelton Public Schools community.
Dr. Smith said the district is working to secure technology for students. Currently, the district has Chromebooks for students in grades 5 through 12.
The decision on how to proceed after January 1 will be communicated in December, according to Dr. Smith.
For more information on the Shelton Public Schools distance learning plan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.