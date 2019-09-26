SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A Shelton High School student was arrested for making a 'threatening video' and posting it online, police said.
Eliezer Reyes, 18, made a video with a fake gun and said that if anyone messes with him at school tomorrow, he is willing to kill someone, according to police.
Officers located Reyes and found a weapon that matched the gun in the video.
Reyes was charged with threatening, breach of peace, brandishing a facsimile firearm.
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
