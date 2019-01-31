SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - As we count down to Super Bowl LIII, football fans are gearing up for the big game.
That includes a fan in her eighties, who never misses a game.
“I love Tom Brady because he tries so hard to be a quarterback. He throws that ball and they always catch it,” said Elinor Gaughran.
Gaughran, 84-years-young, loves her New England Patriots and especially their quarterback, Tom Brady.
“Remeber when he was on the Oprah Winfrey show, that’s when I realized, what a wonderful fella he is. He’s honest, he’s handsome and he’s wonderful,” said Gaughran.
Decked out in a Brady jersey and Patriots sock hat, Gaughran says when its game day, she’s faithfully glued to the tv.
“Every Sunday I watch them,” Gaughran said.
Watching religiously as the Pats marched towards their 10th straight AFC East Division title with an 11 and 5 record.
“Some games it was a little tricky, but he can throw the ball, he’s a great quarterback and that’s why I love them,” Gaughran said.
But Gaughran admits, two weekends ago, it was pretty tense, at least until the Patriots pulled out the overtime win against the Chiefs, sending them to their third straight Super Bowl.
“I was very nervous about that game. It was very tough, but he won,” said Gaughran.
For the big game this weekend, Gaughran says she’ll watch it right from her couch.
As for a prediction? You guessed it. No surprise here. She’s going with Brady and his boys to win their sixth title.
“I think he’ll win. They’re a wonderful team, they work so well together,” said Gaughran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.