DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - The fourth of July is two weeks away, but getting your hands on favorite fireworks is going to be tougher and you'll be paying more for them.
Dapkus Fireworks in Durham says the root of it is shipping delays.
Not only from the Chinese factories where these fireworks are made, but also here in the states.
They've been waiting on a shipment that's been in port in New Jersey for three weeks.
"We knew there was going to be a problem. Our Chinese factories told us there was going to be a problem with shortages," Mike Dapkus, co-owner of Dapkus Fireworks, tells us.
Mike first saw the red flags in November.
He says not only are factories in China backed up, but so are the ports.
Then, when they finally get to the states, there's not enough trucks to get the product out.
"If it's less than 200 grams, it's allowed in Connecticut," explained Dapkus.
Dapkus says because of this, we should expect to pay up to thirty percent more for fireworks and there won't be as much on shelves.
"Colored sparklers, sparklers, items that are legal in Connecticut, like ground-based fountains and sparklers, very, very scarce this year," Dapkus said.
The supply shortage is expected to last through 2022.
According to Dapkus, there's a lot of factors that will further back up factories in China.
"They shut down normally due to excessive heat in the Summer. There's a few national, big national holidays this year in China that's going to shut the factories down again, so it's not looking too promising for 2022," continued Dapkus.
Since they saw the warning signs, Dapkus says they ordered early enough to still have good supply, but it's not looking good for a lot of other shops.
"We're getting multiple calls from dealers throughout the United States, just mom and pop shops that sell fireworks that are looking for fireworks, and I can't sell them anything, because there's a lot of uncertainty in the business right now," added Dapkus.
Dapkus says his sources in China believe things will be better by 2023.
A reminder, only sparklers and ground-based fountains are legal in Connecticut.
