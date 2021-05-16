NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The crew that once worked with fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres is going above and beyond to make sure his family is taken care of.
Over the weekend, the New Haven Fire Department said that the members from Torres' shift designed and created a t-shirt and a patch to remember their fallen brother.
While these items aren't available for sale just yet, when they are, the department will be giving all of the proceeds to Torres' family.
"Allow us to thank everyone who has, and is continuing to support the family and the brothers and sisters of the department in this difficult time of need," the department said in a statement.
The New Haven Fire Department will announce when and how you can purchase either item at a later date.
