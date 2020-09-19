HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One lane is closed on I-91 southbound in Hartford following a shooting on the highway Saturday afternoon.
Police say state troopers responded to the report of a shooting on I-91 South in the area of Exit 32.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the left lane is closed between Exits 33 and 32.
One victim was transported to Hartford Hospital, police said.
Police said the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
State police say an investigation is ongoing.
