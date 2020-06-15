WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police closed down a road and a exit ramp in Wethersfield on Monday morning following a reported highway shooting.
According to state police, the exit 26 ramp off of Interstate 91 south was blocked off starting around 11:30 a.m.
Wethersfield police said Great Meadow Road was also closed.
Troopers said a shooting victim was transported to Hartford Hospital.
No other details were released.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.