A shooting investigation closed an exit ramp off of I-91 in Wethersfield. Here is footage from a Department of Transportation camera.

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police closed down a road and a exit ramp in Wethersfield on Monday morning following a reported highway shooting.

According to state police, the exit 26 ramp off of Interstate 91 south was blocked off starting around 11:30 a.m.

Wethersfield police said Great Meadow Road was also closed.

Troopers said a shooting victim was transported to Hartford Hospital.

No other details were released.

