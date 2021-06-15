BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 8 north in Bridgeport into Trumbull was closed Tuesday morning because of a shooting.
The Department of Transportation said the closure is between exits 4 and 8.
Bridgeport police reported to victims who were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. Their conditions were not released.
The highway closure was first reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
In addition, Sixth Street in Bridgeport was also closed due to a crime scene.
No other details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
