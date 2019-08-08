HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting and car crash are under investigation in Hartford.
The incident happened on Hughes Street.
According to police, they responded to a report of shots being fired before a crash in the area of Zion Street just before midnight on Wednesday.
Another caller reported a three-vehicle crash involving a man who was slumped over the steering wheel on Hughes Street.
Minutes after the report, police said a victim arrived at Hartford Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers canvassed the areas referenced in the reports.
They said they determined that the incident actually happened in the area of 26 Hughes St.
However, their Shotspotter detection system did not record any shots.
No other details were released.
The investigation remained open on Thursday morning, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.