HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Hartford left a man in critical condition.
According to police, it happened in the area of 187 Allyn St. a little after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers said they received a report of a fight in the location known as "The Russell." The fight involved shots being fired.
When they arrived on the scene, they said they found evidence of a shooting.
Moments later, a 30-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
He was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
"The investigation revealed that the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred inside the establishment that continued outside into the street," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. "The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
