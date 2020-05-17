HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting that happened during the overnight hours on Chapman Street.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that the victim, a 20-year-old male, was conscious and alert.
Further details regarding the shooting have not been divulged yet.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest.
