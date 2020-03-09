NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are on the scene of a shooting on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of Level and Lodge Streets in the West Rock neighborhood around 3 p.m. for the report of gunfire.
A gunshot victim arrived by a private car at Yale New Haven Hospital. Police said the 24-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the foot.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
