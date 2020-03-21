STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are actively investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday morning.
According to Capt. Frank Eannotti, officers responded to 894 East Broadway around 11:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
It was later determined that at least two shots were fired in the area and a male victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries by a neighbor.
Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a firearm and one arrest.
Capt. Eannotti says that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Updates regarding the investigation are expected to be released within the coming days.
