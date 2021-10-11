WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting investigation has closed off several roads in West Haven.
It happened at a residence on Third Avenue this afternoon.
Several evidence markers were seen scattered around the street.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any arrests have been made.
West Haven police taped off the area of Third Avenue and Main Street.
Residents are asked to avoid Third Avenue and the surrounding area while they investigate.
Refresh this page for updates as they become available.
