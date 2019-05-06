HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Main Street was blocked off at Rosemont Street in Hartford as police investigated a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the area of 3381 Main St. around 2:21 a.m. this morning.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the knee and shoulder, police said.
Lieutenant Paul Cicero said the man was alone when he was shot inside the car.
The road has since reopened and officers cleared the scene.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
