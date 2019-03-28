HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A shooting investigation closed part of I-84 west on the Hartford, West Hartford line Thursday afternoon.
Police said shots were fired at Hartford officers in the area of Hillside Avenue and Wilson Street.
Officers later tracked down the suspects along I-84 west near exit 44.
Police were seen searching in the woods right off the highway.
The suspects are in custody, however part of I-84 west was shut down between exits 44 and 45.
As of 4:30 p.m., the highway had been reopened.
It is unclear how many suspects were taken into custody, or what led to the shooting.
The area where the shots rang out is near two schools, Moylan Elementary and McDonough Middle.
