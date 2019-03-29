ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A shooting investigation led to a 'secure mode' at Enfield High School on Friday morning.
According to police, an argument between two people led to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at a home on Alden Avenue.
A man was found in a nearby parking lot having been shot in the leg.
At that time, Enfield police advised residents to stay away from the Alden Avenue neighborhood due to an investigation.
The road was also blocked off to traffic.
Enfield school officials also said the high school was put in a "secure the building" status, however, students were able to move around.
Heavy police presence was seen in the area, along with crews in swat gear.
Around 12:30 p.m., Enfield police said the situation was under control and there was no longer a threat to public safety.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said officers did everything they could do in terms of safety precautions.
"All those steps were taken as rapidly as they possibly can because of course public safety is everyone’s ultimate priority," Fox said.
Police said they believe the argument was over the sale of jewelry.
No charges have been filed at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.