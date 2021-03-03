WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers closed part of a road in West Hartford early Wednesday morning so they could investigate a shooting.
The closure was on Fern Street from Cobbs Road to Fernridge Road.
Just after 9:30 a.m., the road had reopened.
A Channel 3 crew saw a car with bullet holes being towed from a scene.
According to police, officers were investigating a shooting that happened in the area of North Main Street and Fern Street. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
A victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and brought to a local hospital by an ambulance.
No other details were released.
Police called the investigation "ongoing," but said there is no risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.
