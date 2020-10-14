HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened at a car wash on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it happened on Homestead Avenue.
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No further details were provided.
