Hartford shooting homestead ave.jpg

Police respond to shooting on Homestead Avenue.

 WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened at a car wash on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened on Homestead Avenue.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details were provided.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.