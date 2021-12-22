EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are actively investigating a shooting on Smith Drive in East Hartford.
Police have a section of the road closed in the area of 160 Smith Dr. on Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said early investigation has determined that the suspect and victim were outside when the incident occurred, and the suspect fled the area in a small, dark-colored car.
