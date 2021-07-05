NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A shooting investigation is underway in New Haven.
Police were called to Truman Street for the report of the shooting on Monday afternoon.
Multiple officers responded to the scene, and more than a dozen evidence markers were placed throughout.
The road is closed between Morris Street and King Place.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
