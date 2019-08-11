NEW MILFORD (WFSB) - Police in New Milford are investigating a shooting that occurred Ssturday night.
According to Connecticut State Police, the New Milford Police Department received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a gunshot wound.
The call was made from a man who also requested an ambulance.
During the investigation, State's Attorney Dawn Gallo requested the CSP Western District Major Crimes unit take over the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.