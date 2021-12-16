WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting closed a section of Platt Avenue in West Haven early Thursday morning.
According to police, the road was closed from Ann Street to Linden Street.
It happened just steps away from West Haven High School.
Police said a victim was found inside a home and brought to a local hospital for treatment.
A crime scene was established.
Many students said they had to walk past the crime tape on their way to school.
"I just found out what happened," said Anthony Petruziello, a freshman. "It’s kind of weird, but I’m just trying to get to school."
"It’s a little too close to home. Way To close," said Jessica Cunningham, a neighbor. "It’s right outside, so it’s very scary."
Police said the investigation led to some minor delays for students, but nothing significant.
The shooting victim's name and condition were not released.
There's also no word on a suspect.
"This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time," said Sgt. Patrick Buturla, West Haven police, in a news release Thursday morning.
