HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four people were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday, officials said.
Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department told Channel 3 that the shooting took place on Edgewood Street just before 10 p.m.
Police said they were alerted to the call after a Shot Spotter system activation near a home. The system detected 12 rounds fired.
Cicero said a 29-year-old man was struck by gunfire in the leg, a 26-year-old man was struck in the ankle, a 17-year-old man was hit in the hand, and another man whose age was not released suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the scene as well. According to police, the gunfire ruptured a gas line.
Neighbors told Channel 3 they are frustrated by the level of violence in the city.
There's no word on a suspect.
It's also unclear if all four victims were shot by one suspect or if there was a shootout.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
