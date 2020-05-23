NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Kimberly Avenue.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says that, around 3:30 a.m., officials were notified that a 27-year-old male shooting victim had arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Duff says that the victim had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the top of the head while in the drive thru lane of a restaurant on Kimberly Avenue.
Detectives responded to both Yale New Haven and the restaurant to investigate.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
