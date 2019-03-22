WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Three people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting outside a West Haven night club.
Police were outside the Lotus Lounge all morning investigating.
The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. following a fight outside the club.
According to West Haven police, three people were taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened should call police at (203)937-3954.
