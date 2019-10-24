Hartford shooting.JPG

The shooting was reported a little before 1:30 p.m. on Westland Street.

 WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Westland Street in Hartford has been shut down following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m., in the area of Garden Street at Westland Street.

Police said Westland Street is closed between Martin and Enfield streets.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.