WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection to two incidents where shots were fired.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, May 1, an occupied vehicle on Pine Street was struck by gunfire.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Just after midnight on Saturday, May 2, police say one round was fired at a person on Cliff Street.
No one was injured in that incident.
Upon further investigation, detectives were able to obtain two separate warrants for 29-year-old Joseph Grimsley in connection to the incidents.
Lt. Silverio says that Grimsley is wanted on the following charges:
- First degree criminal attempt/assault (2 counts)
- Criminal use of a weapon (2 counts)
- Illegal transfer pistol/revolver
- Illegal discharge of a firearm (2 counts)
- First degree reckless endangerment (2 counts)
- Carrying a pistol without a permit (2 counts)
Grimsley's last known address was on Pine Street in Waterbury.
Anyone with any information on Grimsley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.
