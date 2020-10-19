GROTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating a shooting at Groton-New London Airport on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place around 12:45 p.m. at the maintenance department on the grounds of Groton-New London Airport.
Connecticut state police are investigating the case because it occurred on state property.
State police said a person was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear if it was the same person that fired the weapon.
Police sources say the person was conscious, but suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
At this time, state police said it appears to be no criminal aspect at this time.
The airport is managed by the Connecticut Airport Authority. Channel 3 has reached out to them for a comment, but they have not responded at this time.
