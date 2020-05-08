NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A shooting is under investigation in New Haven on Friday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lombard Street and Maltby Street.
An ambulance brought a man with a gunshot wound to Yale New Haven Hospital.
The extent of the man’s injuries has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
