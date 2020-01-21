NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Hurlburt and Spring Streets.
There is no word on if anyone was injured or the extent of their injuries.
People are being asked to avoid the area and expect road closures.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.