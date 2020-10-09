WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in Windsor are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person hurt.
Police said it happened in the area of 48 Graham Rd. around 1 a.m. on Friday.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person was listed in stable condition.
There's no word on a suspect.
Detectives were on the scene overnight well into Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.