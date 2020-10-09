Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Graham Road in Windsor.

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in Windsor are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person hurt.

Police said it happened in the area of 48 Graham Rd. around 1 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person was listed in stable condition.

There's no word on a suspect.

Detectives were on the scene overnight well into Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.

