NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot over the weekend.
New London Police said officers had responded to the area of 207 Vauxhall Street around 1:15 Sunday morning to find a man in a resident's backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.
Police don't believe this shooting was a random act.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-1481.
