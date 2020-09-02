MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating after a person was found shot late Tuesday night.
Meriden Police officials say that officers responded to the area of Bee Street around 10:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired and located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn.
The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital where they remain in stable condition.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Meriden Police.
I wish the media would stop calling anybody who gets shot a "victim". Until the circumstances of the shooting are known, the person shot may also be the perp who got shot trying to victimize someone.
Victim: one that is acted on and usually adversely affected by a force or agent.
I think the work "victim" accurately describes someone who is shot, regardless of the circumstances.
Either way you are still a racist fool.
