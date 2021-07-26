HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a shooting Monday.
Hartford Police say officers responded to the area of 1 New Road around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a shooting had occurred.
Investigators found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman, who's in her twenties, was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-8477.
