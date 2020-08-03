NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man who last lived in Meriden was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven's Hill neighborhood over the weekend.
According to police, 22-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, formerly of New Haven and most recently from Meriden, was found lying on a sidewalk on Sunday morning.
New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff said that officials located Gonzalez on First Street near Kimberly Avenue around 8:45 a.m.
He was the victim of a gunshot.
Gonzalez was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
New Haven detectives responded to the First Street location. The crime scene included portions of First Street, Kimberly Avenue, Greenwich Avenue, and Howard Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
