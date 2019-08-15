NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The search continues for a gunman who police said shot and killed a man and nearly murdered a police captain.
The family of the man who was killed held a vigil on Wednesday night in New Haven.
Troy Clark was described as a beloved son and uncle. They said he was always happy and that they'll miss his jokes the most.
They're also hoping his killer is found and brought to justice.
Clark was in the Dixwell Avenue neighborhood when he was murdered Monday night, according to police.
New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff tried to intervene and was also shot, three times.
Police said they had trouble identifying Clark at first. When his family found out, they said they were devastated.
"I was at work. When I got out of work, I couldn’t even find my car, like that’s how my mind was racing and they didn’t tell what happened they just said something happened and I was just shook," said Denaja Napoleon, Clark's niece.
A motive for the murder has yet to be discovered.
Police said they've been working around the clock to find the answer.
Clark's family revealed that he's not from Connecticut. They said he's originally from Virginia and was spending time here.
They called it a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.