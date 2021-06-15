BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A pair of shootings led to road closures in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.
The first shooting closed part of Route 8 north in Bridgeport into Trumbull.
The Department of Transportation said the closure is between exits 4 and 8.
State police said there were two victims. One suffered serious life-threatening injuries. The other had non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway closure was first reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Troopers expected it to remain that way for an extended period of time.
The second shooting happened on Sixth Street in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport police reported two victims who were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. Their conditions were not released.
There's no word if the two shootings were connected.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
