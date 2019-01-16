HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for three shoplifting suspects who hit a pharmacy in the Hamden.
It happened on Jan. 9 around 4:15 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 1191 Dixwell Ave.
Police said three males entered the store and stole a number of items, specifically cold and flu products.
Store personnel reported 134 stolen items valued at nearly $3,090.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
