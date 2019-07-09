Hamden Police arrested a man for tampering with a police cruiser

Hamden Police arrested a man for tampering with a police cruiser (Hamden Police). 

HAMDEN (WFSB) - Hamden police arrested a man after they say he attempted to remove air from a police vehicle.

According to police, Ryan Kiekel, 35 of 775 Mix Avenue was arrested after a concerned citizen informed police Kiekel was tampering with a marked police cruiser.

Officers originally responded to Walmart July 6 for a shoplifting complaint. While officers were investigating the complaint, Kiekel was seen removing air from the cruiser’s tire.

Kiekel was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. He was held on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court July 19.

