HAMDEN (WFSB) - Hamden police arrested a man after they say he attempted to remove air from a police vehicle.
According to police, Ryan Kiekel, 35 of 775 Mix Avenue was arrested after a concerned citizen informed police Kiekel was tampering with a marked police cruiser.
Officers originally responded to Walmart July 6 for a shoplifting complaint. While officers were investigating the complaint, Kiekel was seen removing air from the cruiser’s tire.
Kiekel was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. He was held on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court July 19.
