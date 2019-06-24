PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A shoplifting suspect is being sought by police in Plainville.
It happened at the Kohl's store on Sunday night.
Police posted a surveillance photo of the woman to their Facebook page.
Anyone who can identify her is asked to contact Plainville officer Joseph Henderson at 860-747-1616.
