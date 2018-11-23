MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - When Thanksgiving meals were over, it was time to shop for many across the state.
Local malls were packed with shoppers looking to score some big deals.
On Thursday evening, mall employees said they had some short lines before the 6 p.m. opening.
Not many wanted to brave the coldest Thanksgiving on record, so the flood of people came after the mall opened and many stayed, shopped and got deals.
“I’m looking for a new controller, there’s a lot of games on here,” said Alex Spring.
A lot of preparation goes into Alex Spring’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping list.
“I watched a lot of ads, if did a lot of research in putting together my list and saved up for a while,” said Spring.
But one thing the Spring family didn’t plan on was this being the coldest Thanksgiving on record.
“If there was something we could get online we did that,” said Jen Spring.
But some deals just had to be snagged in person, so the Springs bundled up bracing for winter-like temperatures and headed to the Westfield Mall in Meriden.
“We tried to park as close as we could and keep warm,” said Jen.
The mall opened at 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving shopping was busy, but those that make this an annual tradition say it wasn’t the frenzy we’ve seen in the past.
The cold may have kept people away, but it drew Linda Renaud in.
“We couldn’t go walking around the neighborhood, it’s so bitter cold,” said Renaud.
She and her husband wanted to walk off Thanksgiving dinner and found the mall to be the best place to do it.
It was warm, she got her exercise, and stumbled upon deals.
“I got a pair of Uggs for 30 dollars,” said Renaud.
Finder.com predicts this holiday weekend will be the biggest ever for stores, with Americans spending more than 90 billion dollars.
Dealnews.com says for kitchen goods, clothes, tools, toys and beauty products, Black Friday will be the best day.
They say Thanksgiving usually has the best electronics deals.
“42-inch tv, I saved 150 dollars on that. I got air pods, that were cheaper than Amazon, believe it or not and I got a printer and saved 50 dollars,” said Michelle Surreira.
Westfield Meriden reopened at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
