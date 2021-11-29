(WFSB) - The holiday shopping season continued with consumers hoping to score deals on Cyber Monday.
Monday was expected to be a busy day for online businesses as shoppers hunted for the best prices.
“I am the kind of person that buys spontaneously," said Caylin Rauch, a shopper. "But I can't ignore the Cyber Monday deals.”
Rauch said she did some Black Friday shopping, but noticed that more sales would be online. So, she waited just like Sarah Glidden.
“I am hoping online Black Friday wasn't too impressed with a lot of the stores," Glidden said. "Not a lot of cheap deals. But I got what I could.”
Experts said shopping overall is huge this year and could be historic, especially because of the stimulus money some people might still have.
The National Retail Federation said nearly 2 million more people were expected to shop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including during Cyber Monday, compared to last year.
Katherine Cullen is the senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation.
“We are expecting retail sales for the month of November and December should grow somewhere between 8.5 and 10.5 percent," Cullen said. "And to put that in dollars, that means retail sells could total over $840 billion.”
For anyone planning on shopping online on Monday, Cullen said pay attention to how long it will take items to ship.
She said retail stores have been good about that because supply chain issues will still be around. Inventory could be tighter, so customers may want to grab what they can.
“Don’t wait until the last minute this year to do your holiday shopping if you see a great price today or tomorrow on an item that you are looking for. Go ahead and make that purchase,” Cullen said.
Cullen added that people should compare stores and shop around, because if it’s not online, it could be in an actual store.
Shoppers are finding things are taking longer to be delivered and some started shopping a while ago to avoid delays.
Many have also been more eager this season to support local businesses.
“Most of our holiday shopping is not online. We try to support local businesses,” said Randy Ronco, of Rocky Hill.
Randy and Helen Ronco said they like visiting stores to buy their holiday gifts, and like being able to buy items that are ready to take home.
“Absolutely, I don’t want to be waiting for my stuff,” Helen said.
While online shopping can be a lot more convenient, supply chain problems are changing the way some do their shopping.
“I have done some online shopping a little paranoid because of shipping shortages. I should have ordered seven months ago but I am doing my best,” said Dan Barrett, of West Hartford.
Business experts big box stores have an advantage.
“Walmart or Target or Costco, they come to pick up their container and even if it’s at the bottom of the pile the port, will move every other container in order to get theirs and out it in their truck. So, they are sending out their own trucks to pick up merchandise,” said Patrice Luoma, a business professor at Quinnipiac University.
Smaller stores can’t send trucks to pick up merchandise. So, wait times tend to be longer.
Also, on Cyber Monday, it’s important to avoid being scammed. Shoppers should use credit cards, not debit cards, and always check bank statements to confirm what you paid and what you bought, and go to the actual site and avoid links.
What about deals?
“Electronics are hit and miss. There are plenty of televisions out there. Apparently today is a pretty good day to buy a television. So buy today. The sales may not be as good as years past but still deals to be had” Luomo said.
(1) comment
Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes. Working jobs we hate to buy s*** we don't need.
